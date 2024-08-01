£175,000 cannabis haul as police raid Fife property

A cannabis cultivation with a street value of over £175,000 has been uncovered in a Fife town.

Police made the find after executing a drugs warrant at a property on Benarty Avenue in Lochgelly on Tuesday morning. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 31 July, 2024.A cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of around £176,000 was seized.Sergeant Gayle Hopton said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and tackling those responsible for the cultivation and supply of illegal substances is a priority for Police Scotland.