£175,000 cannabis haul as police raid Fife property
Police made the find after executing a drugs warrant at a property on Benarty Avenue in Lochgelly on Tuesday morning. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 31 July, 2024.A cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of around £176,000 was seized.Sergeant Gayle Hopton said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and tackling those responsible for the cultivation and supply of illegal substances is a priority for Police Scotland.
“The public has an important role to play and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”