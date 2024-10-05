£3000 haul of valium and cocaine seized by police in Kirkcaldy raid
Officers executed a warrant in Links Street last week, and also recover a substantial sum of cash.
It was the second drugs raid in the town in a week. Last Saturday, in a separate operation, two men were charged after police seized cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine and £2500 in cash in the Gallatown area. The drugs had a street value of £1500.
The Links Street raid happened on Thursday, and Police Scotland confirmed they recovered a quantity of controlled drugs, including Valium and Cocaine, with an estimated street value of £3000 and a four-figure sum of cash was recovered by officers.
Two men, aged 18 and 44, and an 18-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences. They are subject of reports to the Procurator Fiscal.
DC Paul McCloskey said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances which have a harmful impact on our communities. Investigations like this underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy. We continue to work with partner agencies to make our streets safe. I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”