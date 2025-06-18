£7million cannabis haul in police raid on former college building in Kirkcaldy

A cannabis raid on an empty building in Kirkcaldy has revealed a cultivation with a street value of around £7million.

The massive haul was uncovered when police raided the former Fife College Nairn campus at the town’s harbour. Around 5000 plants were found.

The B-listed building has sat empty since the college moved students out in 2016, apart from some business ventures on the ground floor. In 2022 a Stockport developer revealed plans to turn it into flats, but it has remained unoccupied. The jewel in its crown was to be the transformation of the six-storey tower into a single flat.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, officers acting on a warrant attended a derelict building on High Street, Kirkcaldy. A cannabis cultivation has been discovered within, and our enquiries are at an early stage.”

The former college buildings where police uncovered a major cannabis haul (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The building dates from 1864 and was once home to St Mary’s canvas works.

Sergeant Johny Lister said: “This is a very significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the activity of illegal drugs in Scotland.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities. This recovery also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“The public has an important role to play in helping Police Scotland target those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances.

"Anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community can call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."