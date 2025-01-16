£90,000 cannabis haul: man arrested after Fife raid
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have made an arrest after a drugs seizure in Fife.
Officers uncovered a haul of cannabis with a street value of around £93,000 earlier this week.
The find came after officers executed a warrant and searched a property in Barclay Street, Cowdenbeath on Wednesday morning.
Police Scotland confirmed that a man, aged 28, has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday (January 16)