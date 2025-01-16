£90,000 cannabis haul: man arrested after Fife raid

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 16th Jan 2025
Police have made an arrest after a drugs seizure in Fife.

Officers uncovered a haul of cannabis with a street value of around £93,000 earlier this week.

The find came after officers executed a warrant and searched a property in Barclay Street, Cowdenbeath on Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed that a man, aged 28, has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday (January 16)

