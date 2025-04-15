£90,000 cannabis haul seized in Glenrothes raid

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 15th Apr 2025, 13:54 BST
Police have uncovered a cannabis haul at a house in Glenrothes.

More than 100 cannabis plants were seized when officers executed a warrant to search premises in the town’s Ivanhoe Drive on Monday. The tea time raid revealed at cannabis cultivation of more than 150 plants - they had an estimated street value of approximately £94,000.

Sergeant Codi Maton said: “We are all aware of the detrimental impact drugs have on our communities and this operation highlights our commitment to dealing with those involved in illegal activity. The public has a vital part to play and I would encourage them to continue to provide us with information. If you see any suspicious activity, please contact us.”

Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.

