Public appeal after Fife pensioners targetted in robberies

Police in Fife are investigating two robberies which targeted elderly people on Friday.

The first happened around 5.40pm in the Kirkcaldy area.

A 74-year-old male was approached outside his house on Nicol Street - but once inside the property the man was assaulted and items stolen.

The suspect is described as 30-40 years old, around 5feet 8inches tall and wearing light clothing.

He may have a Mediterranean appearance but spoke with a local accent.

Enquiries have established that the male victim had fallen on Kirkcaldy High Street near to its junction with Nicol Street shortly before this incident taking place and several people including the suspect were seen to help him to his feet.

DCI John Anderson said: “Thankfully the man wasn’t injured during this incident, however we are obviously keen to identify the person responsible as soon as possible.

“If anyone recognises this description or was in the area of Nicol Street at that time and thinks they saw the victim or the suspect then they should contact us as soon as possible.

“We are particularly keen to speak with any person who helped the elderly man or who saw him in the area of Nicol Street at around 4.30pm on Friday afternoon.”

Another robbery took place in Crossford shortly after 11pm on Friday when a 76-year-old woman was approached by a man with a knife outside her home on Lundin Road who forced her back into the property and then stole a number of personal items.

The suspect is described as around 5feet 8inches, of medium build with a strong foreign accent.

DCI Anderson said: “Whilst both these crimes were committed on the same day, we are not connecting these incidents at this time but are keeping an open mind.

“Police Scotland is committed to identifying both suspects as quickly as possible and members of the public may notice an increased police presence in both the Nicol Street area of Kirkcaldy and Crossford as we make every effort to bring the culprits to justice.”

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3312 of May 4 (Kirkcaldy) or 0099 of May 4 (Crossford).