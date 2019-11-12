Public inquiry into Sheku Bayoh death in Kirkcaldy

A public inquiry is to be launched into the death of Sheku Bayoh in police custody.

The news comes just a day after a review of the case by the Lord Advocate ended with the ruling that no police officers would be prosecuted after the death of Mr Bayoh.

His family vowed to seek a public inquiry, and today Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said he would ensure it was delivered.

Mr Yousaf said: “The First Minister and I met with Mr Bayoh’s family today to express our deepest condolences and assure them of our commitment to establishing the facts surrounding this tragic incident.

“They are right to expect a full public examination of the circumstances of Mr Bayoh’s death and I stated my determination to put in place a process to deliver that.

“Today I can confirm that I will establish a statutory public inquiry under the Inquiries Act 2005 into the circumstances leading up to and following Mr Bayoh’s death.”

Father-of-two Sheku Bayoh died while being restrained by officers on Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy in 2015.

A BBC documentary has claimed that the first officers on scene escalated the situation instead of trying to defuse it; and it also questions officers’ claims that a female officer was kicked and stamped on by Mr Bayoh.

The death of Mr Bayoh has been shrouded in controversy.

It has been the subject of a review by Police Independent Review Commission (PIRC) and been sent to the Crown Office for consideration.

But his family still have no answers over how he died.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress