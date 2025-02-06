Racially offensive posters found in Fife towns' bus shelters treated as hate crime

By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:16 BST
Police said the posters have been removed (Pic: TSPL)
Police said the posters have been removed (Pic: TSPL)
Racially offensive posters placed around Kirkcaldy and Leven are being treated as a hate crime.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation after they were reported in bus shelters in several of the town. Officers have removed them and launched an appeal for information.

The first poster was found around 10:00am on Thursday, January 30 on a bus shelter on Overton Road. A similar poster was then reported to police around 10:40am on Tuesday, February, at a bus shelter at Groban in Leven.

A third poster was located later that day at a nearby street at the junction of Scoonie Road and Haughgate Street.

Police said all the posters contained content of a racially-offensive nature and were seized by officers. They are treated it as a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Sergeant Piercy said: "The content of these posters is very concerning and we recognise the impact this may have on our communities. The posters that have been discovered have since been removed, however we would urge the public to report instances of this nature to police immediately if they come across it.

"We have dedicated officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish where this material came from, and I would appeal to the public to contact police if you have any information which may assist.

Call police on 101, quoting incident 1085 of February 4 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

