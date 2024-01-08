Raith fan attacked: six arrests now made after assault after Ne'er derby game
and live on Freeview channel 276
Youths male aged 16, 15 and 14 have been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a 17-year-old after the game at East End Park in Dunfermline.
Shocking footage of the attack was shared on social media, and widely condemned by clubs, players and supporters from both sides. Police have already arrested a 17-year old in connection with the incident. Males aged 15 and 20 have also been charged.
The three youths have been released on an undertaking to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date. Police enquiries are ongoing.
The Raith fan was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment. Dunfermline said the club “condemns all forms of violence in the strongest possible way” and said it would support the authorities in identifying any individuals involved: “We will work with Raith Rovers to ensure that the supporter involved receives the support they need. Any supporter found to have taken part in this horrible act will be banned from East End Park. “
Rovers also invited the fan to watch the team train and took him on the team bus to Saturday’s game at Airdrie. There were also surprise gifts including a donation of a voucher for the club shop from an anonymous fan.