Garry Martin was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Garry Martin (51), of Kirkcaldy, was found guilty of a number of offences following a trial. These included rapes, lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour, indecent assaults, abduction, assaults to injury and animal cruelty.

His offending took place against a number of women and children between 1995 and 2012, in the Fife area. He is due to be sentenced on 21st December 2021.

Detective Constable Mhairi Best, of the Non-Recent Child Abuse Investigation Team said: “Martin terrorised the women and children he abused over a 27-year period, and to date, he has shown no remorse or understanding of the consequences of his despicable behaviour.

“My thoughts remain with the victims and their families. This conviction recognises the seriousness of Martin’s crimes and the courage of his victims in giving evidence. This conviction is a direct result of them coming forward. They have shown immense courage in reporting these crimes so that Martin has now been held accountable for his actions. I hope that his conviction gives them some comfort and they can try and move forward with their lives.

“This was a complex investigation and should serve as an indication that anyone who is responsible for such crimes will be relentlessly pursued by Police Scotland and brought to justice.