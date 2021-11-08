Rapist jailed after two decades of attacks on women in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

Phillip Wight was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Phillip Wight was found guilty of a series of attacks against five women following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

The 33-year-old hit and kicked one woman, threw a shoe at her and put his hands around her neck. He dragged another by her hair while he was assaulting her.

Wight was also convicted of raping two of the women.

The offences mostly took place at addresses in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy between September 2000 and March 2019.

At the High Court in Edinburgh today Wight was jailed for 8 years and 6 months.

Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences Fraser Gibson said: “Phillip Wight inflicted brutal and terrifying attacks on five women over the course of nearly two decades.

“While some of these crimes occurred many years ago, diligent work by police and our expert prosecutors made it possible for him to be brought to justice today.