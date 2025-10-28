A rapist spiked the drinks of two women in a Kirkcaldy nightclub and then sexually abused them while they were incapacitated.

Kenan Baki searched for women at the club, drugging two and attacking them. This week he was jailed for nine years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Prosecutors a played CCTV which showed the 46-year-old throughout the course of the evening as he searched for women in September 2023.

After approaching the first woman, he slipped an unknown substance into her drink. Baki sexually assaulted the woman while she was under the influence of that drug before she was led away from him by concerned members of the public.

CCTV footage showing Kenan Baki looking around the nightclub before attacking both women (Pic: Crown Office)

A short time later she became unwell, struggling to move and stay awake.

Baki went on to engage a second woman in conversation before taking her to his nearby barber shop in the early hours of the morning. Additional CCTV footage showed the woman quickly losing consciousness before he carried her into the back of the shop where he raped her.

Baki was given an 11-year extended sentence with a nine-year custodial term. His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely. A non-harassment order was also granted for an indefinite period.

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “Kenan Baki poses a significant danger to women through his sexually depraved and predatory actions. The prosecution case showed he pursued these two women before intentionally drugging them so he could take advantage of their vulnerability.

“He has now been held accountable for this horrific behaviour, which should send a clear message to all those who seek to sexually harm others.

“I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to consider reporting their experiences when they feel ready and able. You will be listened to and supported by our trauma-informed staff as we seek to secure justice using all the tools available to us.”