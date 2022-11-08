Rapist who worked as St Andrews greenskeeper jailed for 12 years for sex attacks

Craig Slezas was jailed at the High Court, Edinburgh

Craig Slezas,33, was caged on Tuesday after being convicted of sexually assaulting four women during an eight year long campaign of offending.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how three of his victims were subjected to rape.

Slezas, of Castle Street, Crail, had denied a string of charges during a trial. However, he was convicted of a total of 11 other offences committed between January 2008 and January 2016.

Making reference to a report detailing Slezas’s background, Lord Arthurson said: “You have not demonstrated any insight into your offending nor have you shown any remorse to the complainers. During your interview you engaged in what could be best described as victim blaming.

“The only appropriate disposal in this case is the imposition of a significant custodial sentence. I am very concerned about the risk you pose to the public and especially to women.”

Slezas had faced a total of 24 charges but several were withdrawn by the Crown. He was acquitted of two offences following the jury's verdict last month - sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports.

One of the women told the court of how she felt disgusted by the behaviour of Slezas, who worked as a greenkeeper at the Fairmont Hotel’s course in St Andrews.

Describing how he raped her, the woman told the court that Slezas ignored her requests not to have sex whilst at a house in Fife.

She told prosecutor Peter Ferguson KC: “I told him I wasn’t in the mood. He kept on trying but I said I wasn’t interested. I just froze He asked me why I was crying. I just cried.”

One of Slezas’ victims was a teenage girl who he molested in a car in St Andrews when she was aged 14. He went on to have unlawful under age sex with the girl at Craigtoun Park, in a vehicle parked at a layby near Dairsie and at a beach.

Slezas later shouted and swore at her and sexually assaulted and raped her at a house in Ansthruther on two occasions.

He also abducted another woman at a house in Crail when he locked the door preventing her from leaving, and assaulted her by seizing her by the body and grabbing her bag. He subjected her to a further assault and rape at a house in Cupar.

Slezas committed a further rape on another woman at a house in Fort William in the Highlands in January 2014. His final crime was committed in January 2016 when he abducted a woman in a car in Methil as he shouted and acted aggressively, refusing to stop and driving erratically resulting in her hitting the dashboard.

Slezas observed court proceedings via video link. Defence advocate Neil Murray KC said Slezas was “effectively” the sole carer for his mother.

Mr Murray also told the court that his client had learning difficulties. He added: “He does not seek to produce any sort of explanation for his behaviour. The lack of serious insight maybe the result of his intellectual difficulties.”