'Reckless' off-road motorcyclist sparks police hunt in St Andrews after several incidents

A reckless off-road motorcyclist is being hunted in St Andrews after numerous reports of dangerous riding in the town - including one incident near a primary school.

Police are appealing for witnesses to help trace the person responsible.

Between midday on Tuesday, January 7 and 2.50pm on Wednesday 8th officers received a number of calls about the rider, driving unlawfully at Kinnesburn/Pipeland Road, Bell Street and Pilmour Links. They also had a report that the same person had driven on the pavement, revving and circling around children and a teacher near a local primary school around 3.35pm on Roundhill Road, which caused great anxiety and concern.

The rider of the bike is described as white, and was wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket with a grey hooded top underneath, black trousers and black trainers. The bike has a white body, a black seat, and silver wheels

Police received numerous reports about the motorcyclist in St Andrews (Pic: TSPL)

PC Lewis Ballantyne, St Andrews community team said: “This person has been causing a nuisance in the town. Their actions are not only illegal, but they are also dangerous and have been causing distress to residents. We also know that they have been driving this motorcycle on East Sands beach and doing ‘wheelies’ in the town centre.

“Unfortunately, at this time they have not been identified, however, enquiries and a review of local CCTV are ongoing to confirm their identity. We would ask people who know anything regarding the above circumstances, to contact police”.

Call 101 and quote reference number PS-20250108-1784 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111