Residents ‘scared’ after vandals cause chaos at new Methil estate

Residents on a new Methil estate have been left ‘scared’ by vandals who have targeted the area.

The vandals are setting fire to bins, racing their motorbikes, and throwing rubbish around, angering residents at Steelworks Brae.

Residents say the problem has been going on for more than a year, with one saying that six of his bins had been set alight.

Dean Blyth (32) described the incidents as “sickening”.

“You can’t approach them, because there’s that many of them,” he said. “When will this stop? What will it lead to next?

“People feel angry, frustrated. It’s sickening. It’s not nice knowing that someone has been on your property.

“Nothing seems to be getting done about it.”

He added: “It’s about their safety as well. I don’t want to see them getting injured. It needs to stop.”

Councillor David Graham said it was “ridiculous that residents can’t leave their bins in their gardens without fear of them being stolen”.

He added: “As well as the inconvenience caused to the residents and the cost to the council for replacing the bins, there is also the safety aspect as the individuals who are stealing the bins are apparently setting fire to them in the woods on the river bank.

“This situation is completely unacceptable and I have contacted the local police to discuss the concerns with them. In the meantime I would urge the residents within the estate to continue to report incidents to the police.”

Sergeant Craig Fyall from Levenmouth Police Station, said it had received three reports of wilful fire-raising in the Methil area over the last two weeks.

He added: “This sort of antisocial behaviour is completely unacceptable. A number of emergency service personnel is often required to deal with such acts and deliberately starting fires can have catastrophic consequences to property and people’s lives.

“We remain committed to working with our partners to tackle the issue and I’d ask members of the public to assist us by contacting us on 101 with information on those involved, or 999 when an incident is in progress.”

Figures released by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in November showed another jump in the number of deliberate fires in Levenmouth.

The number of incidents from April to September 2018 jumped from 128 last year to 137 in 2018.

The figures are the highest of the seven area committees in the Kingdom.