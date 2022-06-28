Reward for bringing Glasgow gangland murder suspect to justice is doubled to £10k

Murder squad detectives believe Derek ‘Deco’ Ferguson blasted barman Tam Cameron to death outside a pub in Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow, in June 2007.

He is also suspected of murdering Billy Bates, 43, who lured Cameron, 49, from the Auchinairn Tavern to the car park where he was blasted at point blank range with a shotgun.

Heroin dealer Bates' tortured and mutilated body was later found in an oil drum pulled from the River Clyde and could only be identified by two gold rings.

Derek 'Deco' Ferguson at the time he went on the run in 2007

Ferguson – who lost the top of his left ear in a fight – fled Scotland and is believed to have gone into hiding among the expat criminal community in Spain. He is known to have made at least two trips back to Scotland and may have had plastic surgery.

Mr Cameron is understood to have been targeted for execution after a minor row in the bar where he worked and had unwittingly crossed an associate of one of Scotland’s leading underworld figures.

Police Scotland has never publicly named Ferguson, now 57, as the Bates murder suspect for fear that the victim’s criminal background could prevent witnesses coming forward.

The charity Crimestoppers has now increased the reward available for information leading to Ferguson’s arrest to £10,000.

Victims: Tam Cameron (L) was blasted with a shotgun while Billy Bates was discovered stuffed into an oil drum dredged from the River Clyde

Officers leading the investigation believe Ferguson may still be in Spain, and say he is unlikely to be living under his original name and may no longer speak with a Scottish accent.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone said: “Despite 15 years having passed, Police Scotland’s investigation into the murder of Thomas Cameron in 2007 continues.

“Our extensive inquiries have never ceased, which underlines our unwavering commitment to tracking down Derek Ferguson.”

A dedicated website has been set up, where members of the public can send information directly to the inquiry team.

Ferguson and how he may look now after hair transplant and cosmetic surgery

It is believed Ferguson has had a hair transplant and facial surgery as well as cosmetic procedures to repair his damaged ear. He is also thought to have had elocution lessons and is posing as a man from the Republic of Ireland.

He is the subject of an international arrest warrant and as co-operation between law enforcement agencies continues to improve, it is thought he is running out of places to hide.

Mr Livingstone said: “We are reiterating our appeal for anyone who has any knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch with any information which could help us trace him.

“I welcome the offer of the increased reward by Crimestoppers of up to £10,000 for information which leads to his arrest.

“If you know Derek Ferguson or have any information which will help us locate him, please come forward. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be of significant assistance. If you are unsure whether information you know will assist our inquiries, please just share it with us.