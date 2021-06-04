Rise in sexual crimes detected in Fife

The latest police figures for Fife have been published.

Police Scotland has released its Q4 Management of Information data for the end of March 2020, to the beginning of April 2021, which shows that solvency overall sexual offences have risen by over nine per cent, compared with the previous year.

There has also been a significant increase in the detection rates for rape and attempted rape and indecent and sexual assault which have increased by 15.5 and 20 percentage points respectively.

Over the last 12 months, overall crime decreased by 179 reports, compared with the previous year. In addition, there has been a two percentage point increase in crime detection rates for the Kingdom.

Domestic abuse incidents have remained relatively consistent, but there have been positive reductions in some violent offences.

Murders have fallen from five to three, while culpable homicide is also down from 11 to two. In addition there have been three fewer attempted murders and nine less serious assaults.

The division has also seen a decline in overall recorded sexual crime, with rape and attempted rape down from 212 to 196 reports. Indecent and sexual assaults have also decreased from 438 to 365.

Nationally, there were a total of 1966 child sexual abuse crimes recorded during the year, an increase of 5.9 per cent.

Mirroring the national picture, the number of incidents of taking, possessing and distributing indecent images of children in Fife has risen from 51 to 56.

The total number of housebreakings, including attempted break-ins has fallen by 226 reports, with 50 fewer domestic housebreakings and almost 200 less non dwelling housebreakings.

Fife Division continues to see a rise in fraud offences, which is in line with the situation across Scotland. In total, 136 additional reports of fraud were made, in comparison with the last 12 months.

Road safety remains a priority for the division and overall driving offences have reduced by 1257 incidents, with drink-driving speeding and driving while disqualified all having fallen.

There has also been 145 fewer casualties on the Fife road network, including a reduction in fatal collisions, which are down from 15-9.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, divisional commander for Fife, said: “Protecting vulnerable people from harm is one of our top priorities and this is reflected by our increase in solvency for sexual crimes.

“We’re also encouraged by the drop in overall recorded crime, but are cognisant of the timeframe this reduction has taken place within.

“Reiterating DCC Taylor’s comments, as Covid restrictions ease, we will continue to report on changes to the policing requirements of communities and the challenge of maintaining higher detection rates in the context of reported crime, which is closer to pre-pandemic levels.

“I want to recognise the dedication and professionalism of Fife’s police officers and staff, whose hard work has contributed to positive reductions in various crime types throughout the Kingdom. These efforts are reflected in the rise in public confidence in policing. I would also like to thank and pay tribute to the vast majority within our communities who adhered to the Covid restrictions during 2020.