Routine police check uncovers £3.2m cannabis haul in Fife industrial estate

A cannabis haul with an estimated street value of £3.2 million has been recovered at an industrial estate in Fife.

Police carrying out routine enquiries went to a warehouse on the Gateside Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath, and just under 2,000 plants were seized. They were discovered on Thursday, May 8, and a 70-year old man has been arrested in connection and released pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Paul Scougall said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“This significant recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

The cannabis haul was described by police as "significant" (Pic: Submitted)

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”