Ruaridh Swanson: Man with ‘horrific' child abuse images showed ‘utter contempt’ to victims
Police have said a man who had a child abuse images showed “utter contempt” for the victims and the horrific sexual abuse they suffered.
Ruaridh Swanson, was jailed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for 18 months for downloading and distributing indecent images of children.
The 30-year old lived in Dunfermline and then Edinburgh when he committed the offences over a nine-year period.
Swanson pleaded guilty on December 12 to the possession of child abuse images and other offences under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982.
He collapsed in the dock when sentence was passed.
Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, Police Scotland said: "Swanson’s offending and behaviour was appalling.
"He showed utter contempt for the child victims and the horrific sexual abuse they suffered in the images and videos he was viewing."In committing these crimes, Swanson believed that his online offending would go undetected. However, there is no hiding place, and as a result of our investigation he is now facing a custodial sentence and the consequences of his actions.”