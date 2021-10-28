Sam Imrie: Police welcome conviction of Fife fantasist on terrorism charges

Sam Imrie will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.

Police welcomed the conviction of the 24-year old from Glenrothes on two charges of breaching the terrorism act.

He was also convicted of wilful fire raising, possessing child and "extreme" pornography and drink-driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Imrie will be sentenced next month

He had denied the charges.

Imrie, a white nationalist described by police as a “socially isolated individual” was posted messages on social media platforms which glorified terrorist acts by mass murderers Brenton Tarrant – who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 – and Anders Breivik, who killed 69 people on the Norwegian island of Utoya in 2011.

At the High Court in Edinburgh he was convicted of of eight of the nine charges he faced.

He was found not guilty of one charge under the Terrorism Act of posting statements on a social media platform suggesting he was going to attack the Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes.

Police welcomed the conviction.

Pat Campbell, assistant chief constable, said: “Sam Imrie was a socially-isolated-individual who displayed hateful intentions and the potential consequences of his actions do not bear thinking about.

“We welcome the outcome of the trial, which brings to a close what was an extremely complex investigation.

“I am grateful for the hard work and diligence of the officers who carried out the fast moving inquiry as well as the support of our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police and Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”The senior officer stressed such cases were rare in Scotland, adding: “Our officers remain absolutely committed to working with our partners to protect our communities.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal directly to the public that if you become aware of anyone, including a family member or friend, displaying extremist views, or are concerned that they could be radicalised or involved in extremist or terrorist activity not to hesitate to contact the police.”

Call the confidential anti-terrorist hotline 0800 789 321.”

Lord Mulholland will pass sentence on November 24.

Imrie was also put on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.