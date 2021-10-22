Scottish SPCA appeals for information after three dead rabbits found in Glenrothes
Three domestic rabbits have been found dead in Peploe Drive, Glenrothes.
They were discovered on October 16 by a member of the public and handed in to Kingdom Veterinary Clinic, who called the Scottish SPCA to report the incident.
Inspector Robyn Gray said: “The three rabbits did not have any obvious injuries when they were found and were not microchipped.
“Although there are wild rabbits in Scotland, domesticated rabbits are not equipped with the skills to survive in the wild.
“We’re keen to find out how these rabbits came to be in this location and the circumstances leading up to their deaths.”
Anyone with information should call the animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”