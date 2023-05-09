News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
2 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
4 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
8 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Second person charged after teenager attacked and robbed in Fife town centre

A second person has been charged in connection with an early morning attack in which a teenager was assaulted and robbed in a Fife town.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd May 2023, 20:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:13 BST

The incident happened on Cowdenbeath’s High Street last Tuesday when a 19-year old had his wallet stolen. He was left shocked, but did not require medical treatment. Police said it happened just after 7:15am and they were looking to trace a man and woman in connection with the attack.

Last week, police confirmed a 27-year-old woman had been arrested and charged. She has appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has also been charged in connection with a deliberate vehicle fire on the town’s High Street around 6.50am on Tuesday, May 2, and will appear in court in connection with that charge at a later date.Police have also charged a 41-year-old man in connection with the alleged robbery. He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police made an arrest todayPolice made an arrest today
Police made an arrest today