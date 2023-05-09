Second person charged after teenager attacked and robbed in Fife town centre

The incident happened on Cowdenbeath’s High Street last Tuesday when a 19-year old had his wallet stolen. He was left shocked, but did not require medical treatment. Police said it happened just after 7:15am and they were looking to trace a man and woman in connection with the attack.

Last week, police confirmed a 27-year-old woman had been arrested and charged. She has appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has also been charged in connection with a deliberate vehicle fire on the town’s High Street around 6.50am on Tuesday, May 2, and will appear in court in connection with that charge at a later date.Police have also charged a 41-year-old man in connection with the alleged robbery. He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.