The incident happened near Oriel Woods and involved a teenage girl.

Part of the area remained cordoned off on Tuesday as officers carried out investigations.

The alleged attack happened around 9:30pm on Monday.

Police are investigating

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious sexual assault involving a teenage girl that happened near Oriel Woods, Kirkcaldy.

"Enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

