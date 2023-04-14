George Izatt targeted children in the Levenmouth area.

The 41-year old was jailed for seven years when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh this week. He was convicted of four counts of child sexual abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Izatt is already serving nine years after being found guilty in 2019 of sexual offences towards young girls, some of whom were as young as five. He was convicted of one count of rape, assaults and lewd and libidinous practices, which took place from 2004 to 2013.

Jailed: George Izatt

After seeing media reports about his initial sentencing, more victims came forward.

Detectives from the public protection unit launched a new investigation and a further two young victims were identified who Izatt targeted between 1996 and 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Ross French from Fife’s public protection unit said: “Izatt is a serious sexual predator towards children.

“I want to commend the victims for coming forward and speaking with us. Izatt never admitted his actions and they had to stand up in court at trial and relive their ordeals. Their strength and cooperation has proven pivotal in securing this conviction and ensuring he remains in jail.”