News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
3 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
3 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
4 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

‘Serious sexual predator’ from Fife jailed after more victims come forward

A “serious sexual predator” in Fife already behind bars has been jailed for nine years after more victims came forward.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:51 BST

George Izatt targeted children in the Levenmouth area.

The 41-year old was jailed for seven years when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh this week. He was convicted of four counts of child sexual abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Izatt is already serving nine years after being found guilty in 2019 of sexual offences towards young girls, some of whom were as young as five. He was convicted of one count of rape, assaults and lewd and libidinous practices, which took place from 2004 to 2013.

Jailed: George IzattJailed: George Izatt
Jailed: George Izatt
Most Popular

After seeing media reports about his initial sentencing, more victims came forward.

Detectives from the public protection unit launched a new investigation and a further two young victims were identified who Izatt targeted between 1996 and 2003.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Ross French from Fife’s public protection unit said: “Izatt is a serious sexual predator towards children.

“I want to commend the victims for coming forward and speaking with us. Izatt never admitted his actions and they had to stand up in court at trial and relive their ordeals. Their strength and cooperation has proven pivotal in securing this conviction and ensuring he remains in jail.”

He added: “We are committed to investigating all reports of sexual crime, regardless of when these incidents took place and bringing perpetrators to justice. I can assure you that we will carry out a thorough investigation and you will be supported by officers and our agencies.”