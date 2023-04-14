‘Serious sexual predator’ from Fife jailed after more victims come forward
A “serious sexual predator” in Fife already behind bars has been jailed for nine years after more victims came forward.
George Izatt targeted children in the Levenmouth area.
The 41-year old was jailed for seven years when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh this week. He was convicted of four counts of child sexual abuse.
Izatt is already serving nine years after being found guilty in 2019 of sexual offences towards young girls, some of whom were as young as five. He was convicted of one count of rape, assaults and lewd and libidinous practices, which took place from 2004 to 2013.
After seeing media reports about his initial sentencing, more victims came forward.
Detectives from the public protection unit launched a new investigation and a further two young victims were identified who Izatt targeted between 1996 and 2003.
Detective Constable Ross French from Fife’s public protection unit said: “Izatt is a serious sexual predator towards children.
“I want to commend the victims for coming forward and speaking with us. Izatt never admitted his actions and they had to stand up in court at trial and relive their ordeals. Their strength and cooperation has proven pivotal in securing this conviction and ensuring he remains in jail.”
He added: “We are committed to investigating all reports of sexual crime, regardless of when these incidents took place and bringing perpetrators to justice. I can assure you that we will carry out a thorough investigation and you will be supported by officers and our agencies.”