Seven drivers caught filming scene of Fife road traffic accident when driving past

Seven drivers were caught using their phones to film as they drove past the scene of a road traffic accident in Fife.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:52 pm

Officers who were in attendance at the scene today spotted several drivers breaking the law.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon urges those angry with rule-breaking politicians...

One of the drivers was reportedly driving with no hands on the wheel. He has received six points on his license and been given a £200 fine

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

On Twitter, Road Policing Scotland wrote: “6 other drivers can expect letters and/knock on their door as we have their details! It's simply unacceptable”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Road Policing Scotland admonished seven drivers who were caught filming an accident in Fife that occurred on Wednesday, December 8.