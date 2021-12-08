Officers who were in attendance at the scene today spotted several drivers breaking the law.

One of the drivers was reportedly driving with no hands on the wheel. He has received six points on his license and been given a £200 fine

On Twitter, Road Policing Scotland wrote: “6 other drivers can expect letters and/knock on their door as we have their details! It's simply unacceptable”.

