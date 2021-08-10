Darren Sarjantson, of Morar Street, appeared before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sarjantson, 31, admitted on April 18, 2020 on Methil Brae, Den Walk, Byron Street and Morar Street, All Methil, he drove a car while disqualified. He further admitted driving without insurance on the same date and in the same places.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At 10.45pm, two police officers saw the vehicle being driven by the accused.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"He was trying to accelerate away from them so they followed it. The accused pulled up at his home address and it came to light that he was driving without insurance and was disqualified.”

Sarjantson’s defence lawyer said this was not the first time his client had driven while disqualified.

He said Sarjantson had been seeking advice on how to get his provisional licence back when he committed this offence.

He said “Another ban is inevitable” but that his client could also be placed on a restriction of liberty order, as an alternative to prison.

Sheriff Gilchrist placed him on a restriction of liberty order for 12 months from 7.00pm to 7.00am and warned the accused that if he breached the order he would be going to jail.

He also disqualified Sarjantson from driving for seven years and ordered him to sit the extended driving test.

He added: “If you drive again you will find yourself in big big trouble.”

