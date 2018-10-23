Sex attacker in jail after preying on young girls in Fife

A MAN who repeatedly sexually assaulted two little girls more than 30 years ago has been locked up.

David Scott (65) preyed on the two children at locations in Glenrothes between January 1982 and July 1985.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how he repeatedly raped one of his victims.

She was just 10-years-old when Scott started subjecting her to sexual assaults and the abuse continued until she turned 14.

Scott’s second victim was aged just 14 when he assaulted her sometime between July 1982 and July 1983.

On an occasion between July 1984 and July 1985, Scott sexually assaulted the girl whilst she slept and was unable to give consent to what was being done to her.

Scott, of Darlington, County Durham, had denied abusing the girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

When defence advocate Ronnie Renucci QC asked Scott whether he abused the girls, the sex offender said: “No.”

But on Tuesday, on the fourth day of proceedings against him, jurors convicted him on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The court heard that Scott was brought to justice after his victims plucked up enough courage to speak to police.

Prosecution lawyer Alan Cameron told judge Lord Boyd that Scott was a first offender.

Lord Boyd then remanded Scott in custody.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.