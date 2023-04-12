Sex attacker jailed for six years for rapes in Fife

David Callan assaulted his victims at addresses in the Kingdom, including attacking one woman at his former home in St Kilda Crescent, Kirkcaldy.

A judge told Callan (33) at the High Court in Edinburgh: "Custody is the only appropriate disposal, having regard to the serious nature of this offending."

Judge Alison Stirling said: "The reasons for the sentence include punishment, protection of the public and rehabilitation in a custodial setting."

David Callan was sentenced at the High Court

The judge said he was convicted of a number of sexual offence charges at the conclusion of an earlier trial and added: "The most serious offences were the rapes of both women."

One woman repeatedly told her attacker that she did not want to have sex with him but Callan went ahead and raped her.

During assaults on the woman between April 2015 and May 2018 at an address in the Maryhill area of Glasgow and in Glenrothes, in Fife, he pushed her against a door and lowered her trousers and underwear.

He raped the victim on a further occasion during the same period when he started having sex with when she was sleeping. The court heard she woke up and told him to stop but he did not.

Callan also assaulted the woman in July 2018 at an address in Glenrothes when he exposed himself to her.

He attacked and raped the second woman in March 2020 in Kirkcaldy when he pushed her and restrained her on a bed as she kept saying 'no'.

Callan had denied a series of offences during his earlier trial but was found guilty of three rape charges and one of assault.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said: "His position has been consistent throughout that he did not commit these offences."

He added that Callan accepted prison was "inevitable" following his convictions.

He said Callan had a history of employment and was doing casual work in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The judge noted that he had a limited record of previous offending, did not misuse alcohol and drugs and that it appeared from a background report that he did not accept the verdicts.

She said she also had regard to a victim impact statement from one woman who described suffering anxiety and flashbacks.