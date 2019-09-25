Sex offender caught with indecent child images for second time

A Fife man, who was caught with indecent images of children for a second time, has been sentenced.

Police carried out a search warrant at the home of Andrew Leitch (53) of Montrose Green, Glenrothes.

Electronic devices were seized and the child porn images found, one involving an infant.

After initially denying the offences, Leitch later admitted to police he had a sexual interest in children.

Leitch appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that between August 29 and October 25 last year at his home he was in possession of indecent photographs of children.

He also admitted that between the same dates he downloaded indecent photographs of children.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner previously told the court that Leitch was at home when police arrived to carry out the search.

Leitch initially claimed he had may have accidentally downloaded indecent images but later “said he had a sexual interest in children” added the depute.

Sheriff Charles MacNair previously commented: “It’s quite unusual to find a second offence of this nature which makes it very serious.”

When he called for reports in June, Sheriff MacNair granted bail but warned Leitch: “That is no indication of what will happen at the end of the day.”

However, when he returned for sentencing, Leitch was given a community-based sentence without unpaid work nor a restriction of liberty order.

Instead, Sheriff Craig McSherry imposed a community payback order with three years’ supervision and Leitch will take part in a groupwork programme.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years.