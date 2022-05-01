Sexual assault in Glenrothes: Police launch investigation following early morning incident

Officers were seen in a wooded area near Styx Glenrothes, in Caskieberran Road, with a cordon set up and there was a large police presence in the area for most of the day.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers were investigating reports of a sexual assault and urged anyone with any information about the incident to come forward and speak to officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries following the report of a sexual assault that happened between 12.30am and 1.55am on Saturday, 30 April, in the Caskieberran Road area of Glenrothes, near the junction with Cromarty Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation into reports of a sexual assault in Glenrothes in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)