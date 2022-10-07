Sexual crimes fall in Fife and detection rates rise according to police figures

The figures were published in Police Scotland’s report into the first quarter of 2022.

Covering the period from April to June, it revealed 22 fewer incidents of rape and attempted rape and 44 fewer reports of indecent/sexual assault.

Year on year, the overall number of sexual crimes reported in the Kingdom has decreased from 450, to 362.

Pic: TSPL

The detection rates for sexual crime also went up from 60.4% to 76.2% in the same period with rape and attempted rape detection rate also increasing from 79.5% to 89.3%.

Overall reported crime in Fife rose from 3742, to 4123. This includes a slight rise in violent offences.

Violent crime has gone up nationally - Fife policing teams are working as part of Operation Path to reduce the number of such offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the overall increase in violence, both serious assault and attempted murder reports have fallen, while detection rates have increased.

The overall detection rate for violent crime has risen by almost 16 percentage points.

Fife has also recorded a rise in acquisitive crime, including an increase in housebreaking and fraud.

The jump in fraud is reflected across the country, with the vast majority occurring online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detection for acquisitive crime has increased, including an additional 25 frauds being solved.

On thew roads, there was a drop in motoring offences, which includes a drop in the number of reports for dangerous driving, speeding and driving without a licence, but ten more incidents of drink/drug driving.

Fatal collisions were up by one on 2021, but there was a significant fall in the total number of road casualties.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Divisional Commander for Fife, said: "Public protection is a top priority in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really encouraged that we've seen a reduction in sexual crime, whilst being able to detect more offenders and highlight our commitment to apprehending those responsible for sexual offending.