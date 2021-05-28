Sheriff to probe prison death of gangland thug who arranged hit on Fife businessman

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Bulgarian thug Deyan Nikolov, 33, was hired as an underworld ‘Mr Fixit’ to arrange the murder of Toby Siddique who had been in a dispute with his brother Mo.

Siddique plotted with Nikolov who then instructed fellow countryman Tencho Andonov to kill Toby in the Tamshall area of Glenrothes, in Fife.

Nikolov organised the murder

Nikolov was jailed for the attack in 2012 but was found dead inside his cell at HMP Glenochil near Alloa in Clackmannanshire in June 2018.

He was discovered by staff with a plastic bag over his head and sources suggested that Nikolov had either been using the bag to enhance the effect of taking drugs, or had been the victim of a bizarre sex game.

His death has also been linked to the murder of a Polish man who was found dead in a burned-out stolen car in Blantyre, Lanarkshire last February.

Victim: Toby Siddique

Rafal Lyko, 36, who worked as a landscape gardener, had previously been jailed for four months in 2012 for smuggling a hi-tech spy phone into prison for Nikolov to use while he was on trial for murder.

Because he died in the custody of the Scottish Prison Service it is standard practice for Fatal Accident Inquiry to be held. It will take place at Alloa Sheriff Court where the full circumstances of his death will be examined.

Nikolov was originally given an 18-year sentence which was increased to a minimum term of 23 years by the Court of Appeal in Edinburgh.

Deadly duo: Andonov and Mo Siddique

The four-month trial of Nikolov, Siddique and gunman Andonov was one of the longest murder trials in recent Scottish history.

At one stage, about 80 of the former Fife Constabulary’s 1400 staff were involved in the investigation, which cost more than £1.4million.

The trial heard Toby was lured to a flat with the promise of contraband cigarettes and alcohol after the brothers fell out over the family business.

He was shot once in the face and blasted again as he lay defenceless on the ground.

Murdered: Rafal Lyko was found dead in a burning car

The trio were eventually caught after Nikolov missed his getaway flight by forgetting his passport. The murder weapon has never been found.

Siddique was jailed for a minimum of 25 years and Andonov locked up for 29 years which was later reduced to 27.

A preliminary hearing into Nikolov's death will take place in July with the full inquiry set to get underway the following month.

No one has been prosecuted in connection with the horrific death of Rafal Lyko.

Two men were week arrested but were later released without charge on the advice of prosecutors.

Police said Mr Lyko arrived in Scotland from his home in Poland two days before he was found dead.

He flew into Edinburgh Airport and then travelled to Tayside to visit relatives.

Officers said the car his body was found in was stolen from the Oxgangs Road area of Edinburgh.

