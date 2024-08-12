Shop staff alerted after fake £50 notes used in several Fife towns

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fake £50 notes are circulating in several towns in Fife, police have warned.

They have urged people, and shop staff to be vigilant after reports of the money being used in large and small retailers and instances of online purchases across West Fife. Towns hit include Dunfermline, Lochgelly and Dalgety Bay.​

If anyone has any information or is aware of anything suspicious, please contact police on 101.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice