Fake £50 notes are circulating in several towns in Fife, police have warned.

They have urged people, and shop staff to be vigilant after reports of the money being used in large and small retailers and instances of online purchases across West Fife. Towns hit include Dunfermline, Lochgelly and Dalgety Bay.​

If anyone has any information or is aware of anything suspicious, please contact police on 101.