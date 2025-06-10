Shop worker punched as she banned serial thief from Kirkcaldy store
Claire Duncan, 31, of Canmore Road, Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video-link from prison to be sentenced for a series of offences.
On July 21 last year at Aldi store, Ferrard Road, Kirkcaldy, she assaulted a retail worker there by striking her on the head and making a threat of violence.
She also admitted a string of shoplifting crimes. On October 31, 2023 at B&M, High Street, Cowdenbeath, she stole detergent and an electric toothbrush. On January 20 last year at Aldi, Ferrard Road, Kirkcaldy, she stole alcohol and groceries.
She also stole from the following shops last year; January 22, at same Aldi store; October 9 at the Co-op, Lauder Street, Kirkcaldy; October 30 at the Co-op, Shamrock Street, Dunfermline; November 17 at the Co-op, Robertson Road, Dunfermline and on August 2 at Aldi, Flemington Road, Glenrothes.
Depute fiscal Matthew Knapp said the assault offence occurred when a shop worker was escorting Duncan from the premises.
The employee had told her she was barred and there was then a struggle with Duncan who was refusing to hand back bottles of alcohol she had placed in her bag.
As she was being escorted from the shop she turned and punched the woman to the face. She then threatened the employee saying she “would be dead” when she finished her work that day.
Defence solicitor Martin McGuire said there was a background of substance misuse. Sheriff Steven Borthwick jailed Duncan for seven months.