Shopkeeper challenged knife man in Kirkcaldy attempted robbery

A Kirkcaldy shopkeeper challenged a man armed with a knife as he attempted to rob his shop at the weekend.

The suspect entered the Best One shop in the town’s Forth Avenue at around 3.20pm on Saturday and threatened the worker with a knife.

However after being challenged by the shopkeeper, the man fled empty handed and was last seen running towards Strathkinnes Road.

Now police are urging anyone with any information that could help with their inquiries to come forward.

Detective Inspector Scott Davidson, from Kirkcaldy CID, said: “This was a horrific attempt to rob this shop and while the shopkeeper was not injured, the consequences could have had a much more serious outcome.

“It is important that we catch the man responsible for this crime.”

The man is described as being white, about 5ft 10ins, of medium build and he was wearing a grey coloured hooded top with white drawstrings, stonewash blue jeans and light coloured training shoes.

DI Davidson added: “I would ask anyone who may have been in the area of Forth Avenue on Saturday afternoon to call us if they saw this man, or saw anything which might have seemed suspicious.

“We are currently carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and are reviewing CCTV footage.

“I would also ask anyone who may have been along Forth Avenue in a vehicle which has a dash-cam fitted and recording to call us as we would be interested in reviewing any images which the unit may have captured.”

Anyone with information can contact Kirkcaldy CID by calling 101 and quoting reference number 2300 of December 14, 2019, or if they would like to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.