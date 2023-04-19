News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
32 minutes ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?
1 hour ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
2 hours ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
2 hours ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
3 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100

Six years for Fife rapist  branded ‘despicable’ by police

Police have branded a rapist who attacked and abused three women in Fife as “despicable.”

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

Tyrone McLuckie, from Leven, was jailed for six years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

He was convicted of the crimes, including rape when he appeared in the dock last month, and sentenced today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He sexually and physically abused three women in the Fife area between 2019 and 2021.

Tyrone McLuckie was jailed for six years at the High Court in EdinburghTyrone McLuckie was jailed for six years at the High Court in Edinburgh
Tyrone McLuckie was jailed for six years at the High Court in Edinburgh
Most Popular

Detective Sergeant Graeme McLaren said: “I welcome the sentencing and commend the strength of the women for coming forward to reporting McLuckie of his despicable actions.

“He now faces the consequences and I hope that gives the women some comfort as they try to move forward from this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence to come forward, no matter how much time has passed. Be assured, we will fully investigate and you will be supported by police and our partner agencies.”