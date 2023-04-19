Six years for Fife rapist branded ‘despicable’ by police
Police have branded a rapist who attacked and abused three women in Fife as “despicable.”
Tyrone McLuckie, from Leven, was jailed for six years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.
He was convicted of the crimes, including rape when he appeared in the dock last month, and sentenced today.
He sexually and physically abused three women in the Fife area between 2019 and 2021.
Detective Sergeant Graeme McLaren said: “I welcome the sentencing and commend the strength of the women for coming forward to reporting McLuckie of his despicable actions.
“He now faces the consequences and I hope that gives the women some comfort as they try to move forward from this.
“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence to come forward, no matter how much time has passed. Be assured, we will fully investigate and you will be supported by police and our partner agencies.”