James Kidd, 28, started preying on his victim when she was aged just 12-years-old in in December 2010.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the abuse took place at locations including St Andrews and Methil. It continued until July2017 when Kidd raped the young woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She managed to pluck up enough courage to speak to police who investigated the allegations.

High Court, Edinburgh

The story emerged after Kidd, of Dundee, was found guilty of raping the girl by a jury in November 2022. He pleaded guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting the woman during proceedings.

The court also heard Kidd had numerous convictions for sexual offences and had previously served jail time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, judge Norman McFadyen told Kidd he’d no other option but to send him to prison. He will also be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody.

Telling him that he considered having him assessed for an Order for Lifelong Restriction, Judge McFadyen said “You pose a very high risk of offending especially against children and vulnerable adults. You are at significant risk of having an Order of Lifelong Restriction being imposed on you - it is effectively a life sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I have reached with some hesitation that the proper approach to take today is to impose an extended sentence.

“The custodial part will be six years. Once you have been released from the custodial part you will be subjected to supervision in the community for a period of three years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge McFadyen had earlier heard from defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin who told him that his client still maintains his innocence.

Mr Martin said Kidd had suffered “adverse experiences” growing up but understood he would have to go to prison for the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Martin added: “He is still a young man. He would like the opportunity to turn his life around.”