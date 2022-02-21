Smeaton incident: Kirkcaldy street taped off by police after man found injured
Police have sealed off a Fife street after a man was found seriously injured this morning.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:34 pm
Officers are focusing their investigation on Veronica Crescent in Kirkcaldy’s Smeaton area.
It follows the discovery at around 9am this morning in the Square.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Monday, 21 February, to a report of a man found injured in the Veronica Crescent area of Kirkcaldy.
"He has been taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”