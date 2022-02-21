Police have been investigating and the area has been sealed off. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

Officers are focusing their investigation on Veronica Crescent in Kirkcaldy’s Smeaton area.

It follows the discovery at around 9am this morning in the Square.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Monday, 21 February, to a report of a man found injured in the Veronica Crescent area of Kirkcaldy.

"He has been taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.