Smeaton incident: Kirkcaldy street taped off by police after man found injured

Police have sealed off a Fife street after a man was found seriously injured this morning.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:23 pm
Police have been investigating and the area has been sealed off. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

Officers are focusing their investigation on Veronica Crescent in Kirkcaldy’s Smeaton area.

It follows the discovery at around 9am this morning in the Square.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Monday, 21 February, to a report of a man found injured in the Veronica Crescent area of Kirkcaldy.

"He has been taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”