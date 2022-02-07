Vicky McCormick, of Dunsire Street, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when her case called.

McCormick, 35, admitted on September 3, 2020 on Hayfield Road she drove a car without due car and attention or without reasonable consideration for others using the road and drove at excessive speed, losing control of the vehicle and mounting a kerb, causing a pedestrian to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

She admitted driving on to collide with a shop sign, a bin and a tree causing damage to the vehicle.

McCormick further admitted on the same date, same place she used a vehicle without insurance and also admitted giving police officers a false name and date of birth in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Her sentence was deferred until February 17 for her personal appearance in court.

