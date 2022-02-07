Speeding Kirkcaldy driver almost hit pedestrian and collided with a tree
A Kirkcaldy woman who admitted driving at speed, nearly hitting a pedestrian and colliding with a tree has had her sentence deferred until later this month.
Vicky McCormick, of Dunsire Street, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when her case called.
McCormick, 35, admitted on September 3, 2020 on Hayfield Road she drove a car without due car and attention or without reasonable consideration for others using the road and drove at excessive speed, losing control of the vehicle and mounting a kerb, causing a pedestrian to take evasive action to avoid a collision.
Read More
She admitted driving on to collide with a shop sign, a bin and a tree causing damage to the vehicle.
McCormick further admitted on the same date, same place she used a vehicle without insurance and also admitted giving police officers a false name and date of birth in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.
Her sentence was deferred until February 17 for her personal appearance in court.