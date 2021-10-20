A ‘small number’ of spiking reports are being investigated in Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow, according to Police Scotland.

Police Scotland revealed that officers are carrying out enquiries into the incidents.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of posts circulating on social media about spiking incidents involving injections in Scotland.

Reports have been circulating around social media of people being ‘spiked by injection’ in nightclubs with women posting pictures of circular marks on their skin after falling ill on a night out.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries, and a small number of reports from the Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow areas are being investigated.

"These do not appear to be linked.

"We take all reports seriously and we would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of spiking in any form to contact Police via 101.”

Sandy Brindley from Rape Crisis Scotland said: “Reports of spiking by injection are obviously deeply concerning and are having a very real impact on how safe particularly women are feeling entering bars and clubs.

"We agree with all those calling for venues to do better and ensure that they are taking every possible measure to prevent abusive men from having access to their premises and being able to perpetrate harm, and in responding robustly to reports when this does happen."

Campaign group Girls Night In has called for people across the UK’s cities to boycott clubs on October 28 to demonstrate that women and other people are ‘not comfortable going out so long as nightclubs are enabling spiking.’

A Girls Night In spokesperson said: “Spiking has become an epidemic.

“This not getting ‘black-out drunk’, this is getting drugged and something that can b e changed.

"We are asking clubs and bars to increase their entry security. We are asking clubs and bars to provide free drink protection devices (drink divers etc). We are asking clubs and bars to provide a clear and obvious medical centre and a safe way to get home.

“This is not a stay at home message. This is asking our students to protest against the clubs and bars. They are not responding to our complaints so we must make them.”

