A spokesman for the charity said: “We were informed that the Westie, named Abbi, ingested rat poison which had been concealed in chunks of meat.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Robyn Gray, said, “Thankfully Abbi’s owner acted quickly and immediately rushed her to the vets at the first sign that something was wrong. Abbi’s faeces were black in colour which is a common sign of poisoning.

“Abbi had to be placed on a drip while at the vets and is now home but still needs medication.

Abbi had to be rushed to the vet after ingesting poison

“We are very concerned about the circumstances surrounding how Abbi came to be poisoned.

"This is a very serious incident which, had her owner not acted with such speed, could have had a very different outcome indeed.

“Using poison, or any dangerous item, with the intent of deliberately harming animals is a criminal offence and is enforceable by law.

“We would urge all pet owners to be vigilant while out walking their pets in and around the immediate environs of the Greenwell Park area.

“If your pet shows any signs that they may have been poisoned, please take them to the vet immediately. It is much better to be safe than sorry.