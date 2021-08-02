Starks Park: Armed police descend on road outside Raith Rovers' football ground

Armed police have descended on a street outside Raith Rovers' football ground in Kirkcaldy.

By Conor Marlborough
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 10:38 pm

The incident involves a disturbance between two men, Police Scotland confirmed.

Photos from the scene show several police cars and officers laden with firearms, protective vests and helmets in Links Street, close to Stark's Park.

The force said that the incident was ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are currently in attendance at Links Street in Kirkcaldy following a disturbance involving two men which was reported to police at 7.10pm.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Updates to follow.

Armed police outside Starks Park, Kirkaldy, on Monday evening. (Credit: Fife Jammers)

