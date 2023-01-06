Stephen Whyte was sentenced to 15 years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday.

Lord Armstrong described his offending as “both grave and disturbing.”Whyte, 47, previously of Dunfermline, was found guilty of 17 offences, including three rape charges, four of indecent assault, abduction and assault and breach of the peace.

The offences took place in the Fife area between 2006 and 2020.

Stephen Whyte was jailed yesterday

Detective Inspector Frank Keegan of Police Scotland welcomed the sentence.,

He said: “Stephen Whyte took advantage of his victims over a number of years and he will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

“His victims were incredibly brave to come forward and report Whyte, then give evidence in court. Our thoughts remain with them and I hope that today’s sentencing will give them some comfort and help them move forward.”He added: “We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crimes and thoroughly investigating those responsible by bringing them to justice, no matter how much time has passed. I would urge people to come forward to police and report it.