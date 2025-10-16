‘Substantial’ damage as 11 buses are vandalised in Fife depot

Police in Fife have launched an investigation after 11 buses suffered substantial damage in a vandalism attack.

Officers were called to Stagecoach’s Glenrothes depot on Flemington Road around 9:00am this morning and have launched an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “This reckless behaviour has resulted in substantial and costly damage to these buses.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace whoever is responsible and I am asking anyone who was in the area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch.

The depot in Flemington Road, Glenrothes, where the buses were vandalised (Pic: Google Maps)

“The depot is also right next to the A92 so if there are any drivers who were in the area with dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiries, please contact us.”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 0697 of October 16 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.