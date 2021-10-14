‘Suspected cannabis cultivation’ – man arrested after police raid in Kirkcaldy

A man has been arrested after police raided a property in Dysart yesterday.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 8:33 am

Officers sealed off access to the nearby Royal Hotel while the operation took place.

They discovered a suspected cannabis cultivation.

The incident in Townhead, Dysart, happened around 8:30am on Wednesday as officers executed a warrant search.

A 27-year old man was arrested in connection with the raid.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ““During a search of the property a suspected cannabis cultivation was discovered.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”

