‘Suspected cannabis cultivation’ – man arrested after police raid in Kirkcaldy
A man has been arrested after police raided a property in Dysart yesterday.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 8:33 am
Officers sealed off access to the nearby Royal Hotel while the operation took place.
They discovered a suspected cannabis cultivation.
The incident in Townhead, Dysart, happened around 8:30am on Wednesday as officers executed a warrant search.
A 27-year old man was arrested in connection with the raid.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ““During a search of the property a suspected cannabis cultivation was discovered.
“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”