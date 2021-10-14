Officers sealed off access to the nearby Royal Hotel while the operation took place.

They discovered a suspected cannabis cultivation.

The incident in Townhead, Dysart, happened around 8:30am on Wednesday as officers executed a warrant search.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic: TSPL

A 27-year old man was arrested in connection with the raid.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ““During a search of the property a suspected cannabis cultivation was discovered.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.