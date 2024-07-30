Suspected historic explosive device found on popular St Andrews beach
Police cordoned off a large part of the town’s East Sands, near the car park at Woodburn Place, after reports an old mortar, possibly dating back to the Second World War, had been discovered in the sand.
Officers were alerted to the discovery around 5.40pm and attended, stopping people walking in the area and accessing the car park, before experts from the explosive ordnance disposal team arrived.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Monday, 29 July, 2024 we received a report of a possible ordnance found on the beach near to Woodburn Place, St Andrews.
"Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and safely removed the item.”