Swastika vandals strike at Fife beauty spot

Vandals who sprayed a swastika on a park noticeboard just 24 hours after Holocaust Memorial day, have been branded “sickening and mindless”.

Callous vandals destroyed a brand new notice board in Riverside Park in Glenrothes, installed by Fife Council only a week ago, knocking out the notice panels and daubing it with a swastika.

Vandals have destroyed the notice board, just a week after it was installed.

The damage was discovered by a member of the public this morning, with the mindless act of vandalism being discovered just a day after Holocaust Memorial day, an event for people around the world to remember the six million Jews and millions of other minorities who were killed by the Nazis during the World War II.

Vandals targeted Riverside Park in Glenrothes.

The police have been informed of the damage.

JP Easton, Fife Council’s Community Development team manager, said: “This kind of mindless vandalism is just a pointless waste of public money. We are arranging for the graffiti to be cleaned off as soon as possible and then repairs will be made to the frame. These kind of hate symbols have no place in our local communities and I would urge anyone who has any information on this incident to report it to Police Scotland on 101. “

Commenting on the vandalism. Glenrorthes councillor Altany Craik said: “The council as a matter of course will act swiftly to remove any offensive vandalism but what is most concerning is that there are people that think this is an acceptable thing to do and it clearly is not.

“The fact that it comes so close to Holocaust Memorial Day only acts to make even more sickening.

“I very much doubt that we have a far right problem with the town but, more the act of some halfwit.

“However, I’m glad to learn that the police have been informed and will, of course, take any such act of vandalism seriously.”