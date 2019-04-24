Sword attack man jailed for stabbing woman with hunting knife

A Fife man, already serving a 12-year jail term for attempted murder, has been given more jail time for a vicious stabbing of a woman with a hunting knife.

Mark Wilson attacked the female after a dispute over missing drugs.

Wilson (36) formerly of East Quality Street, Dysart, appeared from custody in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

You may also be interested in:

Child rapist jailed for attacks on Fife kids

Kirkcaldy brothel madam: Bid to seize £250,000

Fife mum urges parents to follow own instincts when it comes to children’s health

He admitted that on March 14 last year at Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted Jennifer Cowan by repeatedly punching her on the head and body, struck her on the leg with a knife, seized her by the body and dragged her, all to her severe injury.

Depute fiscal Alex Kirk said Wilson and Ms Cowan had been staying at the home of a woman between March 12 and 14, in a spare room.

Ms Cowan had obtained crack cocaine for use by her and Wilson.

At about 4am on the day of the offence an argument broke out over drugs going missing.

This resulted in Wilson attack the victim by kicking and punching her then dragging her from the living room into the spare room.

At around 4.30am neighbours heard a dog barking from the property and also loud shouting between a male and female.

The depute went on: “A short time later Cowan returned to the living room followed by the accused and she was hysterically screaming that she had been stabbed.”

The person they were living with saw blood coming from the top of Cowan’s right thigh.

She attempted to intervene between the pair and was pushed away by Wilson.

“The argument continued until the security door buzzer was activated causing the accused to drag Cowan from the living room out on to the veranda.

“Wilson then took the victim’s mobile phone and left the property,” added the depute.

Police and ambulance attended and found Cowan sitting on the floor in the living room with a stab wound to her upper right thigh.

Pools of blood were also seen in the bedroom, living room and veranda areas. On the veranda under a seat was a knife with a serrated edge and approximately 10 inches in length.

At around 4pm at the Victoria Hospital police officers went to speak to the victim.

“At this time, she barely engaged with officers stating she was too scared and would only say a male was responsible,” said Mrs Kirk.

The victim sustained a one-inch wound which required stitching and also had an egg-sized bump on her head.

Sheriff Charles MacNair jailed Wilson for 32 months to be served consecutively to his current sentence.

In December, Wilson was jailed for 12 years for the attempted murder of man in a dagger and sword attack Kirkcaldy.

Wilson and accomplice Leeanne Napier attacked Scott Watson after bursting into his flat in Kirkcaldy on April 21 last year.

Wilson was jailed for 12 years and Napier for 10 years at the High Court in Glasgow.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress