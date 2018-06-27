Takeaway chef admits sex assaults on three women

A chef at a Chinese takeaway restaurant in Fife has admitted sexually assaulting three young women.

The offences were committed by 49-year-old Wenhua Zhuang at the Peking House, High Street, Leslie.

Zhuang, of Parbroath Road, Glenrothes, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court accompanied by a translator.

He admitted that between November 1, 2015 and January 31, 2016 he sexually assaulted a female by repeatedly touching her body, attempted to kiss her on the lips, and offered her money for sexual contact.

He also admitted that between August 1, 2016 and August 9, 2017, he sexually assaulted another female by repeatedly placing his arms around her, rubbing her body, touching her intimately.

Zhuang further admitted that between August 2 and 10, he sexually assaulted a third female by repeatedly rubbing her on the body, asking her to massage him, kissing her on the lips, putting his arms around her and touching her.

Depute fiscal Alex Kirk said the offending came to light when a mother of one of the victims contacted the police.

Zhuang, nicknamed ‘Monkey’ sexually assaulted then offered money to this victim, who was “extremely upset” when a friend saw her.

He had placed his hand on her body and the woman shouted at his to stop.

Sheriff Craig McSherry called for reports. Zhuang will be sentenced on August 1, and was placed on the sex offenders’ register.