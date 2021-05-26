Teacher jailed for abuse at Fife Christian Brothers school loses bid for case review

John Kelly went to the Court of Session in a bid to have it reconsidered by the Criminal Case Review.

Kelly, from Plymouth, was jailed for ten years in 2016 after a 13-week trial at Glasgow High Court.

He was convicted on six charges which related to the sexual abuse of three children between May 1981 and July 1983 at the school in Falkland.

The former St Ninian;'s School in Falkland

He was also convicted of a single charge of assault against one of the three children, and remains in jail.

A second man, former headmaster John Farrell, 73, from Motherwell, was jailed for five years.

They denied all charges at their lengthy trial.

Kelly sought to appeal against his conviction on a variety of merits– it was refused in respect of all grounds of appeal at both first and second sift stages.

He then applied seeking a review of his conviction on the sole ground of .defective representation.

Last February, it was ruled Kelly had not suffered a miscarriage of justice.

He subsequently sought a review.

The Outer House, Court Of Session concluded that “no error of law has been demonstrated in the present petition on any of the purported bases contended for on behalf of the petitioner.”

The school closed in 1983.

Earlier this year the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry ruled it had been "a place of abuse and deprivation.”

